On Wednesday, Jan. 26, I fell on the sidewalk at Community Health Center and was unable to get up. Luckily, a compassionate couple saw me and came to my assistance immediately and helped me up. I would like to say thank you to Michael Fabian and his fiancée, Michelle, for their kindness. I truly appreciate the help you gave me, reaffirming my faith in the goodness of total strangers. Many thanks.
Maureen Turro
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.