The recent holiday storm sent me out to shovel and socialize: hearty work and conversation with neighbors.
“Uh oh,” here comes the monster city plow bellowing its intentions, “Step back!” It’s a clean sweep — here and gone. “Hey!” my neighbor exclaims pointing to where the mailbox had been minutes before. Wow, I didn’t even hear the strike.
Now, I’m not much handy, but I think I can cobble a fix; the box and post are still intact. Will I call City Hall? Back to shoveling and, lo and behold, about 20 minutes later here comes a regular city truck. The driver takes a look as he explains: “The guys called it right in. We’ll be back tomorrow to put up a new one. Black or white?”
And indeed, they did!
In this day and age of too much deniability, blame, lack of accountability, excruciating finger pointing and disagreement over the smallest of things, this response restores my faith that there is basic goodness still alive in humankind, be it in the form of a city policy or a small kindness.
Can we all agree? Thank you, Rutland City public servants!
MaryAnne Ries
Rutland
