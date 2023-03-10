I need to say thank you to the Rutland city clerk’s office. Early last week, I realized I had not requested my absentee ballot. I called up the city clerk's office and within a few days, I received my ballot. This past Monday, I dropped it off in the drop box at City Hall. Nothing could be easier.
I cannot overstate how important voting is. A while back, I wrote a letter complaining about people demanding rights, but not living up to their responsibilities. Voting is your right and your responsibility. I appreciate how easy the hard-working people at City Hall made the voting process.
