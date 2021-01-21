I would like to thank Sen. Brian Collamore and Laura Vien for their epic volunteer work on the WSYB Christmas Fund again this year. Without this successful effort and this generous community, hundreds of local families struggling through this languishing pandemic would not have had a gift to share at Christmas. The foundation of a great community is only as strong as how we treat our most vulnerable. People like Brian and Laura make a real difference.
Tom Donahue, CEO
BROC Community Action
