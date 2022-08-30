I just finished reading the article "Before the Eyesore" about the Rutland clothing business and how it was a booming business at one time.
My mother used to work there when it was The Rosenblatt Building and Lynda Lee Fashions. It brought back such nice memories of my mother.
