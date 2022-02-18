I want to thank my family and friends for their love, care and concern, and who were there for me when I had to go to the hospital.
Thank you also to Rutland's Regional Ambulance Service.
Thank you to everyone at the hospital for the love, care and concern they gave me from Jan. 9-15.
You'll always be on my mind and in my heart forever.
Alice Reid
Castleton
