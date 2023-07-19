ARC-Rutland Area expresses its deepest gratitude to the Rutland Kiwanis Club for sponsoring the very successful first annual Family Fun Day held at the Pittsford Recreation Center on July 15, and the volunteer youth group from Mission City Church.
Despite the rain, winds, and tornado warnings, ARC members, along with the volunteers from Kiwanis Club and the youth group from Mission City Church, braved the threats of the elements and had the best time with hotdogs and soft drinks, music and snow cones. In addition, folks enjoyed playing beach ball volleyball and cornhole, along with some quite talented karaoke singers. Under the protection of the pavilion, we had a crowd of more than 40 who braved the streets and roadways to be charmed by Pittsford’s beautiful outdoor recreation center.