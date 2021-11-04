This is the type of letter I have not wanted to write; however, due to health conditions, Tapper Plumbing and Heating has had to close the business.
So many to thank — our excellent past employees, trades people we worked with, our customers who ended up being our friends.
Especially, thanks to George and Rose Tapper (deceased) who started the company after coming home from serving our country in General Patton's tank crew, and worked with us to obtain the company and serve 46-plus years the plumbing and heating needs of the town of Ludlow and surrounding areas.
Thanks to towns of Chester, Cavendish and Ludlow for all the beautiful flowers that are cared for in these towns and special thanks to all the folks who volunteer to care for them.
Thanks, Ludlow Legion, for all the flags they care for and thanks to our cemetery commissioners and staff for the beautiful flag station in our cemetery, American POW, Vermont firemen, and two flags for all our branches of service.
Many, many thanks to all. We will miss you!
Herb and Sandy VanGuilder
Tapper Plumbing and Heating
