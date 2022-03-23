On behalf of BROC Community Action, I want to express our sincere thanks and gratitude to the voters for their support on ballots throughout Rutland County. During the past two years, we have been driving numerous pandemic relief and recovery efforts. With inflation high and budgets tight, we have seen more local residents turn to us for help than ever before. We are proud to be here to assist the community in this unprecedented time of need.
Tom Donahue
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.