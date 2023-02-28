Once again, the volunteers at the Elks Club sponsored a very successful first Valentine’s Day dance since COVID-19. Another large crowd turned out with almost 100 members and their families in attendance on Feb. 12.
A very special thanks to Brian Gaura of the Elks for organizing everything and cooking for this dance. Everyone enjoyed the festive hall and the easy-going hot dogs and hamburgers with salads and fixin’s, served by Elks volunteers. John Saltis came out of retirement for this event providing music, dancing and even some emcee skills, organizing photo shoots and lining up for food.
