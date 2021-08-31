On Saturday, Aug. 28, the Rutland Moose Club 1122 and Cub Scout Troop 120 arrived at the gate of the historic Rutland West Street Cemetery at 8 a.m. They brought a four-wheeler, a trailer, wheelbarrows, pry bars, shovels, weed trimmers and most importantly, over 40 volunteers to help in the maintenance of this city burial ground. It was an amazing sight to see so many of these volunteers working literally in every section of this city cemetery.
This crew of men, women and children of all ages, cleaned the old monuments, straightened stones, and repaired many of the broken monuments. In addition, they cleared the fence line of accumulated brush and hauled it to the front of the cemetery for removal, moved stone and sand via wheelbarrows, and raked the site clean. If that was not enough, the Moose Club also provided lunch for all the volunteers.
There are too many people to thank in this forum for the extraordinary work that was accomplished, The city is fortunate to have volunteers of this caliber willing to volunteer on a Saturday morning in such a unique venue for the city of Rutland. I want to personally thank each and every volunteer for their efforts and lunch was pretty good!
Tom Giffin
Rutland Cemetery Commissioner
