Two weeks ago, my wife had a medical emergency. I would like to thank everyone involved. She received exemplary care from everyone.
It started with Castleton Express Care, then Rutland Regional Medical Center Emergency Room. She was then transported by Regional Ambulance to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. Everyone involved gave her terrific service and care, too many to name here.
Pat is now recovering at home and a full recovery is expected. I give credit to everyone involved. Thank you all.
Jeff Schroeder
Castleton
