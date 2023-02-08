Where were you Saturday, Jan. 28? If you were at the Mentor Bowl event at Rutland’s Bowlerama, then, wow, thank you. The 15th annual Mentor Bowl is back: Community plus bowling plus supporting youth equals a fun-filled and all-important tradition with proceeds from this annual fundraising event supporting Mentor Connector’s 1-1 community-based mentoring program.
For the event, DJ Brett provided the entertainment and so much more. A lively group of high school and college students worked the event doing everything from making cotton candy and serving ice cream to selling T-shirts and cheering on the bowlers — strikes, shouts, spares and splits, how exciting. More than 38 terrific teams showed up, all to support The Five Star Striking Tradition of Rutland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.