Now that the vote recount has been completed in District 2 and my reelection as state representative has been verified, I would like to thank the voters of Clarendon, Wallingford, West Rutland and Rutland Town for supporting me. It has been a long election season and now the job of representing you begins. I am looking forward to the challenge of the next two legislative sessions. Again, thanks for your support.
Art Peterson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.