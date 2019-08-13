Our committee (Brittany, Nicole, Kevin, Erron, Chuck, Ricky, Dan and myself) wanted to send out a big thank you to all of the local organizations/vendors, volunteers, first responders and participants for their support of the 2019 National Night Out event this past Tuesday [Aug. 6].
It was a wonderful success. We had cars coming in even after 6:30 p.m. and we estimate we had well over 1,250 people in attendance. There were so many smiles that day and the weather was perfect for such a fun celebration of police and community partnerships.
Again, thank you to all who came, donated your time and had fun. We hope to see you all next year.
Svea Howard
West Rutland
