Before our public works director of Brandon rides into the sunset, I want to thank Daryl Burlett for serving the town of Brandon in doing an outstanding job in directing people, funding, and attitude in getting done and/or setting up future projects. At the wastewater plant he found the funding to replace three roofs, install four overhead doors, put heat in three buildings with energy efficient propane wall heaters, replaced two out of date underground propane tanks, replace a boiler, and fixed the river crossing two different times.
In addition, both the Churchill bridge and the Route 7 bridge were renewed as well as watching over the town's interest in the lengthy Route 7 realignment project. Also both the Union Street sidewalk extension as well as the Park Street refurbishment are on the horizon in the future. So thanks again Daryl, for getting us from the wishing to executing the tasks.
Stephen Cijka
Hubbardton
The writer is a Wastewater Operator.
