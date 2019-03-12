To the Springfield voters,
The Springfield Art & Historical Society wants to give a heartfelt “thank you” to the Springfield residents who support the Society and who voted for our special funding request for $9,500. As I said at the town meeting, we have no paid staff and every penny received goes directly to housing, maintaining and displaying Springfield’s history. We continue to receive amazing artifacts from both local citizens and from far away. We just received three large boxes from Illinois containing labeled photographs, books, needlework, etc. associated with the Holmes family, who ran the Cotton Mill on Park Street through most of the 19th century. The donor, who spent $300 sending it to us, said, “I just couldn’t throw it away.” What a loss that would have been!
Bunni Putnam
Springfield Art & Historical Society
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.