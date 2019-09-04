This is an open letter of thanks to all the members of the racing community and EMS community. As a current health care professional and former EMT, it took all I had to sit in my seat and not try to rush and render aid; however, I knew the right people were there, hands on.
The crews from Speedway Safety Services who train specifically for these types of injuries, Golden Cross, Barre Town EMS, as well as the fire and rescue personal, DHMC Air team and Medical Control. The Thunder Road Crew was on scene as the incident unfolded and immediately began to render aid.
As a fan for many years, I was horrified at that incident but overcome with the positive vibes that immediately went around the speedway. In the stands, the entire undertone was for the safety of the officials and drivers who were involved.
The immediate action of the crews to provide needed privacy for the officials was commendable.
The continued updates via track announcements and social media was a large relief for the entire racing community.
I want to commend all who are/were involved and hope for long-term positive outcomes.
I often find in moments of tragedy that we forget about the rescue personnel, I want to recognize them for their composure in this tight community.
I do not want to call out anyone specifically in this letter of recognition as I am sure I will miss people and there were people behind the scenes whom I never saw from the stands.
My thoughts are with all who were present on that day, racers, officials, fans, rescue personal, police, employees, and thankful for all the seeming positive outcomes.
I have intentionally left the names of the officials off this email as they have not been made public but I know who they are and my thoughts are with them and their families.
Michelle Wade
East Wallingford
