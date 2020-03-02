Thanks for the laugh in the Friday, Feb. 28, issue under "Correction." We all could use more laughs these days. Ya gotta love it! The article explains the gender of two chickens as hens that were misidentified in a photo shown in the Thursday issue as two roosters. Really? Still does not answer the question why did the chickens cross the road?
Ruth Winkler
Cuttingsville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.