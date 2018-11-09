Dear Rutland County Voters,
I am honored and humbled by my election to the State Senate. To those who voted for me, hosted my signs, held signs at the polls, donated to my campaign or offered words of encouragement, I am deeply grateful for your kindness, faith in me and your continued support.
To all of my constituents, I will work hard to earn your trust and to collaborate with my district mates and other senators to do what's best for our county and our state. Thank you all for this opportunity to once again serve you in Montpelier.
Cheryl Hooker
Rutland
