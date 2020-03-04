The headline of the Feb. 28 edition of the Rutland Herald prompts my remarks.
The Rutland City taxpayers are paying for the poor choices the officials made in choosing heads of both the school and fire departments.
Therefore, let us recognize and appreciate a county executive who is without blemish — Steve Benard. Steve has been sheriff of Rutland County for over 25 years. He heads a department of 35 employees. He is one of the "silent majority" of Americans who goes to work daily and does a good job and is taken for granted.
Steve is patient, kind, fair, efficient and professional. He is a credit to his family, training and himself. He recently announced his retirement. I wish him a long, healthy, productive retirement. Well done, Steve, and thank you.
Janet Wood
Rutland
