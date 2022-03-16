Have you thanked your The Bus driver yet?
l am a low-visioned man living in Rutland City. I appreciate the extra help The Bus drivers provide for people who are handicapped. The drivers take compassionate time to help people get on and off the bus.
One day recently during a snowstorm, I got stranded downtown while shopping. I had a full-sized, packed, pull cart filled to the top. I missed the last bus for the day. I started to walk home but struggled because it was cold, and the sidewalks were not yet plowed. I returned to the transit center to take cover and rest. A The Bus driver called out my name and asked what I was doing. He told me to get on the bus, he then called base to let them know he had a blind man going to the Parker House. The driver specifically drove me home without question.
The generosity shown to me that day continues to be an overwhelming sense of gratitude and service. I am very much appreciative of the care I received and wanted to share this story with the community as I bet I am not alone. I believe moments like this are occurring all the time, we just don't hear about it.
Did you know Marble Valley Regional Transit District (The Bus) transports people throughout Rutland County, as well as surrounding counties, six days a week? The Bus can take you all around Rutland City all day long every 30 minutes. The Bus also will take you to Brandon, Fair Haven, Killington, Poultney and Proctor. In addition to Rutland County, The Bus will take you to Ludlow, Manchester and Middlebury where a connecting service is provided.
I want to thank all of Marble Valley Regional Transit District for everything they do for me and our community.
Kurt Clarkson
Rutland
