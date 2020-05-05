Like many organizations and programs, Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging (SVCOA) has faced its share of challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically around maintaining high levels of service to older Vermonters in our region amidst an unprecedented increase in service demand.
Thankfully, SVCOA is backed by a compassionate, hardworking and committed volunteer roster which has bolstered agency operations and made services available to thousands of older Vermonters.
Without the contributions of these volunteers, critical programs such as Meals on Wheels and our new grocery and supply shopping service, simply would not be fully possible during this challenging time.
Additionally, under normal circumstances, trained and vetted SVCOA volunteers assist our older friends, neighbors and family members each and every day with a range of needs, including basic social interaction and companionship, money management and bill paying, home maintenance or modification projects, and transportation, among other supports.
With the conclusion of April, National Volunteer Month, SVCOA would like to sincerely thank all the volunteers who have supported the agency and its clients throughout the past year, and most recently during the COVID-19 situation. From veteran volunteers who have worked countless hours, to those who are brand new or have chipped in here and there when possible, SVCOA is so grateful for all of your contributions. You have truly made your mark and your impact on our communities has been nothing short of incredible. Thank you!
Lastly, as demand on the agency’s services continues to grow, SVCOA is always looking for new volunteers. If you or someone you know might be interested in helping out, give us a call at 786-5990, we’d love to chat with you!
Aaron Brush
Rutland
The writer is a SVCOA caregiver, volunteer and senior companion coordinator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.