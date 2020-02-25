As an outsider to The Bern's political persuasion, I have a couple of observations to make.
Yeah, Carville is all up in arms because the Clinton machine four years ago saw to it that Bernie was relegated to the back 40. This, of course, was with the help of Leahy who was in the pockets of the Clintons. So, now Bernie is cleaning house, which, in the respect of the previous comments: Go for it, Bernie.
These people are fighting like cats and dogs among themselves, best thing that could happen.
Bernie will most likely be the D nominee, but I doubt he will ever be president. His program is so far off the planet and shows just how out of touch they really are with the real heartbeat of the American people.
Interesting and potentially dangerous times, indeed.
James B. Hall
Center Rutland
