A commentary on income inequality appeared in the Aug. 2 Times Argus. The commentary argued that income inequality is incorrectly determined by the U.S. government.

The gist of the argument is that the bottom 20% of households are not that bad off compared to the top 20% of households. However, taking 20% of the top and bottom of the income levels is not the correct way to measure income inequality.

