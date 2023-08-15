A commentary on income inequality appeared in the Aug. 2 Times Argus. The commentary argued that income inequality is incorrectly determined by the U.S. government.
The gist of the argument is that the bottom 20% of households are not that bad off compared to the top 20% of households. However, taking 20% of the top and bottom of the income levels is not the correct way to measure income inequality.
It is far better to look at the top 10% and compare that to the bottom 10%. When you do that, the top 10% of all American households own 70% of all wealth in the U.S. The other 90% of American households own only a measly 30% of all wealth in the U.S. That is income inequality on a massive scale.
Another way to compare income inequality is to compare a millionaire to an average family. The median income for a household is $71,000. The millionaire has enough wealth to support 12 such families. Assuming two children per family, a millionaire could support 48 people at a very good living standard. The millionaire could easily own the 12 homes of those families, feed the 48 members of those families, pay for day care for the families, buy 48 people a very memorable Christmas and take 12 very nice vacations every year. That is happening in a country where homelessness and hunger are major issues. America has about 25,000 millionaires.
If we reduced or eliminated income inequality, we could drastically reduce government spending on poverty. That is something that both the commentary author and I would agree is a worthwhile goal. We obviously disagree on how to reduce the need for government to aid so many Americans.