The question of whether or not American Catholics can be trusted has been answered.
Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden, Mario Cuomo, etc., are all proud Catholics and proud Americans. Their faith and their politics are based on the reason that if we protect all faiths, then we protect our faith; if we protect all people, then we protect ourselves. American Catholics of an older generation understand the value of American secularism. Faith and politics are separate, but not the kindness and the fairness which are guided by faith.
The president wearing his faux religion as a sign post for followers to rally around and to protect him shows no such faith in his actions or his intent. There is an emptiness behind his words. This emptiness is not benign.
Ronald Grande
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.