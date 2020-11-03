The sentiments expressed in two editorial commentaries that appeared in the Thursday, Oct. 29, Herald are spot-on. The first ("Don’t you get it?") reminds us of the contributions of previous generations. They did heroic deeds meeting and dealing with their times. The second commentary ("Between a rock and a stream") proposes inadequate and improper formation for individuals has contributed to where we are today.
The writers of the above articles have touched on a common theme. We have moved away from an awareness of the "wholeness" of life. This inadequate formation comes from a multitude of places that foster self-centered behaviors. Our culture has moved from the common good to the accommodation of each. Adequate formation should include the wholeness of life.
In years past, the spiritual dimension of a person would find them seeking solace by turning to a higher being. Today, we close houses of worship and endlessly argue over whose fault it is that a difficulty exists. Being our brother’s keeper and/or being perceptive and reflective on our actions is such a more meaningful approach to promoting the common good.
Robert Bernritter
Rutland
