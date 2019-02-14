When I first arrived in Montpelier in January 2013, the talk in the halls under the Golden Dome was that of protecting the most vulnerable members of our society, meaning children and the elderly. Since then, politicians have passed an assisted suicide bill. This is an end of life bill. The state will show you how you can end your life by reading the law.
Recently, Nancy Pelosi stated that “the border wall was immoral.” Let me tell you what I find immoral. I find Planned Parenthood of Vermont to be immoral. I find the UVM Medical Center Hospital Abortion Clinic to be immoral. Finally, I find House Bill 57 to be immoral. If enacted, this bill would place in statute no limits on abortion throughout pregnancy. Vermont Planned Parenthood casts a very large, dark shadow over the State Legislature. It is nothing more than an extension of the Socialist Democratic Party. The House Majority Leader, Jill Krowinski was, at one time, a top lieutenant in the ranks of Planned Parenthood.
In closing, I want to thank Father Thomas Houle, Pastor of St. Peter Church in Rutland, Vermont, for his strong anti-abortion sermon on Feb. 3. Above the doorway to Christ the King School in the city of Rutland are the words, “Suffer the little children to come unto me.” We must do better to protect our most vulnerable citizens of this state.
Thomas Terenzini
State Representative
Rutland Town
