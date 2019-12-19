There are many subcultures within America. We have punk, hip-hop, classic rock, Yankee, southerner, socialist, capitalist, etc. However, we all enjoy our subcultures because we all believe in American culture – the rule of law or fair play.
Our allegiance to our American culture is what allows the freedom for our subcultures. We recognize others. I am a socialist, but I am an American first. The person in the White House is a capitalist, and he puts himself first. He is the most self-interested man in the world.
Ronald Grande
Rutland
