Trump touts his economic expertise. Cutting taxes and regulations to increase wealth in the hands of the few is nothing new. Taking money or resources from the future or the public has been an old playbook of the Right. Before, the Republican Right did it for "balanced budgets." However, this lie has worn thin so now Republicans claim we must cut taxes and regulation for "the economy."
How do they do it? By increasing the wealth of the few at the expense of the many, they make people a little more desperate for a new widget or gadget or food on the table or medicine in the cabinet or a roof over their heads.
That's how they make the sale through the lie of self-interest and the quiet control of desperation.
Ronald Grande
Rutland
