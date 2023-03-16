The good news
During late 2022, the Herald published several articles scrutinizing the Rutland Redevelopment Authority’s leadership, procedures and priorities. The RRA Board has been diligently working to address those issues.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The good news
During late 2022, the Herald published several articles scrutinizing the Rutland Redevelopment Authority’s leadership, procedures and priorities. The RRA Board has been diligently working to address those issues.
The March 10 edition of the Herald featured an article describing several recent, successful BIAP applications approved by the Board of Aldermen. The BIAP program was conceived by the RRA’s former executive director as an incentive to promote and accelerate business growth, and to assist new businesses. Applications are evaluated and applicants interviewed by the RRA Board prior to a favorable recommendation being forwarded to the BOA. It would have been appreciated and appropriate for Gordon Dritschilo to have explained the RRA’s positive role in the BIAP process in the wake of the Herald’s earlier critical reporting.
Israel Mac
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.