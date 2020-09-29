Reading the editorial page of the Herald reminds me why I subscribe to this paper. The diverse op-eds and letters — from Ray Peterson and Christine Smith to Norman Cohen and Art Krueger, and many others — give a sense of what this community is thinking in these troubled times.
Picking up on Norman Cohen’s address to teachers, I’d like to suggest that students (and all of us who keep learning) should consider reading the Vermont Humanities Council’s 2020 VTReads selection: "The Hate U Give" by Angie Thomas. Marketed as a Young Adult novel, and suitable for middle school students, as well as adults, the novel takes readers into the lives of a teenaged Black girl, her family, friends and neighborhood. Like all fine imaginative writing, "The Hate U Give" helps its readers understand others. It's a book about many kinds of love, it teaches empathy, which this community needs desperately now.
Readers can learn more about the book, and an upcoming webinar discussing it, by going to the Vermont Humanities Council’s website, www.vermonthmanities.org
Joan Aleshire
Cuttingsville
