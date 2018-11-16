Burlington lawyer Brady Toensing's comment to Jane Rathke about the closing of the investigation of his allegations against Jane O'Meara Sanders ("No charges for Bernie Sanders' wife in land deal") reveals him to be the soul of the new Vermont Republican Party. His closing sentence begins, "Criminal standards are extremely high, but now that the investigation is over, I look forward to a full explanation from Senator Sanders and his wife ..." This has long been a standard ploy at the national party level: Stoke the paranoia of the base by hinting at the existence of incompetence by law enforcement or a conspiracy by the innocent subjects of their investigation.
In Toensing's case, maybe it's more than GOP training. Wikipedia has an entry on his parents, whose own conduct seems to indicate the possibility that genetics play a role. Whether genetic or freely adopted, Toensing's conduct does not mesh with the values of the Vermonters he includes in his egregious appeal.
Chuck Gregory
Springfield
