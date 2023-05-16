Now that the COVID pandemic is winding down, the folks who have been staying inside their homes and apartments will want to get out. Unfortunately, in some cases, the pets they have relied on for support will become expendable. These poor animals will be dropped off at shelters and languish there until adopted and in some cases, a worse fate awaits them.
So, this is another pandemic-related issue we must face. Keeping the pandemic pets is the right thing to do. These animals have been there for us and deserve our affection and kindness. It's more than just responsibility. It's our family and friends, and these pets are our family and friends.
