John Nassivera’s depiction of a kinder, gentler Catholic Church due to the existence of a liberal pope is, at best, wishful thinking.
Ever since the Emperor Constantine bestowed his imprimatur on Christianity in the 4th century C.E., institutional Christianity has invariably allied itself with power. While the current pope is, indeed, the Christian most would want him to be, he would have to rule for a century to overcome the inertial momentum of the institution.
This is why we have in Rome a pontiff who would be appalled at the doings of the six Catholics on our Supreme Court. With the exception of Justice Sonia Sotomayor, all of them were groomed and placed by the Federalist Society to undermine the democratic nature of American polity. They have already ruled that states with school voucher programs must provide educational funds for parents who want to send their children to “religious” — that is, generally racist and anti-democratic — schools. They have ruled that states cannot make churches abide by public health restrictions, which insulate people from the COVID-19 virus. They will further undermine the American woman’s right to have as many children as she wants — by weakening Roe v. Wade.
They will do this not to advance a Catholic agenda, but to advance a paleo-Christian agenda. For Pope Francis’ values to have any influence, he would have to control the Curia, and that’s not going to happen.
Chuck Gregory
Springfield
