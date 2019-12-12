Here in Vermont, where pot is legal to possess and grow, the Vermont Legislature is planning another pot fiasco during the upcoming session.
House speaker Mitzi Johnson has already announced that a legal market for pot sales is not a "priority." She states that a bill to legalize sales has to "earn" its way in the process. Youth usage of pot, roadside safety and environmental impact of pot growers are some of her concerns. Echoing the Republican Gov. Scott's same issues with a legal market, Johnson is throwing up a legislative roadblock.
The Vermont Senate bill for a legal market for pot was stalled by the Vermont House, where they attached roadside saliva testing and enforceable seatbelt provisions to it. With all of this resistance to legal sales of pot in Vermont, one has to wonder, is it really worth the trouble?
When something as obvious as this is met with such strong resistance, it's either irrational or a personal problem. If Speaker Johnson and Scott have personal problems with legal sales of pot in Vermont, then say so. I'm sure others do, too.
In the meantime, let's be real about it. So: "Roll another one, just like the other one, I need a hit, ... Don't Bogart that joint my friend pass it over to me ..."
Thomas W. King
Shaftsbury
