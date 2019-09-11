The Trump administration is operating concentration camps for migrants near the border of the United States and Mexico. Anyone more offended by this term is, at best, ignorant of the conditions and signs that precede mass atrocity.
The rise in hate media against a vulnerable population and violations of rule of law by federal agents are important omens. In July, DHS inspectors indicated violations of the Flores Agreement when they reported on "dangerous overcrowding and prolonged detention of children and adults in the Rio Grande Valley."
With transparent pretense, the government is separating children from their families, depriving detainees of necessities and confining some to cold concrete rooms. This doesn't even begin to capture the psychological harm inflicted on children by agents of ICE and CBP.
Online UK newspaper The Independent reported on a lawsuit, brought by 19 states, that alleges that girls and women are being denied sanitary napkins and tampons for menstruation; they are instead left to wear soiled underwear and pants. The lawsuit further alleges that some children are being kept in rooms too small to sit, forced to fight for food, and were at times otherwise treated with vindictiveness by personnel.
Yet, instead of fulfilling their legal obligations, the Trump administration aims to deepen its cruelty: They are proposing to detain migrant children indefinitely and have decided not to provide the influenza vaccine.
Indeed, the cruelty is the point.
With this said, I urge my fellow Vermonters to fight the Trump administration's cruelty. Support migrant legal services organizations like RAICES and SPLC; direct action groups like Never Again Action and No More Deaths; Vermont advocacy organizations like Migrant Justice; and investigative journalism outlets like the ICIJ and The Intercept.
Lastly, demand that Congress intervene materially and support politicians who do care. Get started at https://democracy.io
Christopher David Ramos
Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.