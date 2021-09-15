To the folks who were upset about the recent flag story in Barre, as one might guess, there is more to the story.
The main reason it was decided not to hang it was the support wire was too questionable, a safety concern, and the council was only asked about it two days beforehand.
I recall when it was hung a number of years ago, and it was nerve-racking wondering whether it would hold. It furnished downtown merchants plenty to speculate about. Aside from that, there were about 100 flags down Main Street on every streetlight post, as well as in many business windows (including two small flags in each of the many flower boxes at Cornerstone Pub & Kitchen) and a large one up at the Auditorium. And always, of course, in our beautiful cemeteries.
To quote a friend: "Be careful what is said until the whole picture is painted."
Claire Duke
Barre
