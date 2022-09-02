As it was with the myth of Critical Race Theory being taught in our public schools, Article 22, the Reproductive Autonomy Act, is generating a lot of unwarranted hysteria being fed by disinformation. And as it was with CRT, an even cursory review of the facts exposes the attempt to generate fear, for what it is and any concerns should be alleviated.
Article 22 doesn’t change the current law, it simply makes it harder to do so. Given the fact the U.S. Supreme Court has become something other than what the Founders intended, it is incumbent upon us to protect such important rights to personal decisions from the winds of politics. By making reproductive autonomy a part of the Vermont Constitution, we ensure the law cannot be changed at the whim of any given Legislature — it would have to go through a multi-year process that ends with a vote of the people, as is the case with the proposal at hand.
