I had the pleasure to visit a local homeless veteran shelter recently to drop off Christmas gifts for those residing there. Vermonters, this is the season for giving.
All military veterans gave a lot of themselves for this country and the Dodge House of Rutland wants to give veterans something back this holiday season along with a resounding, "Thank you and your families for your service to our country."
Any veteran in need can contact the Dodge House and get a free pair of new work boots, maybe new walking shoes, a warm winter coat or a knitted lap blanket for those cold nights of winter. This service will continue on after the holidays. You simply need to have served our country in the military and the Dodge House wishes to provide these items to any of you who are in need.
Please, if you need this service, please call them at 775-6772 or visit the Dodge House at 95 Crescent St., Rutland.
Stephen Leach, U.S. Army, retired
Pawlet
