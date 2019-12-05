I was thrilled with the drama and excitement of witnessing Mikaela Shiffrin’s two slalom runs in the Women’s World Cup at Killington on Sunday, which she won by more than two seconds. This followed her close third place finish behind two racers from Italy in the Giant Slalom on Saturday.
As great as Mikaela’s dominance is, and the deserved excitement around that, it is also remarkable that when a racer from another country was having a hot run, there was also enthusiastic cheering and palpable empathy if she fell or missed a gate.
Racers from the European countries love competing here because of the spirit and cheering for people from 20 countries, not just the home team. There was very little of "USA! USA!" chanting. I believe that was out of respect of the convergence of the best women skiers in the world competing in Vermont.
It speaks well of the contagious good spirit of the people of Vermont and those who visit here. And a big tip of the hat to Killington Ski Resort, its employees and so many volunteers who represent that spirit well.
Stephen A. Reynes
Calais
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.