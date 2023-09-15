During 20 years as a school board member, I attended multiple training events to help me better understand how to do good work for our children and taxpayers. “Roles, Rights and Responsibilities” was an oft-repeated offering — valuable to new board members and more seasoned members alike — and served as an umbrella over all other trainings.

In more recent times, it seems there are many who wish to serve as school directors but skip over the part about what that entails.

