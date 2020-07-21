I still see occasional speculation in the media that behind the apparent confusion, chaos and aimless flailing of the Trump administration, there is an underlying strategy — that Trump is actually a fiendishly clever genius, confounding his opponents by playing “three-dimensional chess.”
I am reminded of something once said by the great American philosopher Groucho Marx: “He may look like an idiot and talk like an idiot, but don’t let that fool you. He really is an idiot.”
David Balfour
Rutland City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.