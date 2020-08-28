Forty-five percent of Americans don't pay income tax because they can't afford it. The federal deficit and debt is exploding. Americans and America cannot afford to live. How much poorer will the Republicans make us and America in order to pay for the tax cuts Larry Kudlow has promised in his convention speech?
Ronald Grande
Rutland
(0) comments
