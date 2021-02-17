I watched some of each day of the House's presentation in the impeachment trial of the former president and cannot believe the quality of the presentation, not only the news videos, etc., but the professionalism and the quality of content of the speakers.
The Democrats have moved into the 21st century. With three Republicans having met last night with the attorneys for the defense, in violation of their sworn oath to be impartial, the Senate Republicans are still in the gutter.
Claire Duke
Barre
