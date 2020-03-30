Environmentalism in Vermont and elsewhere has become the modern religion of choice with a fervor that exceeds other religious enthusiasms.
Yes, I prefer clean air and water as much as the next person, but I believe it is folly to cripple our economy to achieve that. It is a peculiar species of arrogance to think that a radical anti-hydrocarbon agenda in a tiny state like Vermont will make one whit's difference in a world full of pollution from gigantic polluters like China and India. For us to throttle our businesses as China opens a new coal-fired power plant every week borders on the silly.
The single thing Vermonters could do that would improve the air quality in our state would be to encourage the construction of a centrally located natural gas pipe line that could break the stranglehold of fuel oil dealers in this state. Natural gas is a relatively clean fuel and would alleviate the generation of particulates from burning wood. Yes, a considerable amount of natural gas is the product of fracking, but hydraulic fracking done correctly by skilled operators is not dangerous to our supply of good, clean, potable water.
The horror stories circulated by the press focus on marginal operators who cut corners and do not properly cement off the upper levels of their wells. Generating electricity with clean natural gas would eliminate the need for acres and acres of ugly solar farms which take prime agricultural land out of production. Eliminating huge wind towers which slaughter 600,000 birds nationally every year would be a boon to the natural beauty of our landscape and ridge lines.
David Dotton
Poultney
