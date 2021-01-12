As I look out my window at the U.S. Capitol dome, tears in my eyes, I’m as homesick as I’ve been.
My first letter to the editor was in support of tradition, Rutland tradition. As a child, I wanted to hear the “10 of 9” whistle while others were trying to stop the daily reminder. I sat down with an Herald employee and we edited together. Those minutes of kindness taught me how to communicate effectively – a huge part of my career in politics today.
Today, I write more urgently. Our country needs Vermont and it needs Rutland’s resilience. It needs the community and good people who raised me to know right from wrong.
Coolidge promised “If the spirit of liberty should vanish in other parts of the Union, and support of our institutions should languish, it could all be replenished from the generous store held by the people of this brave little state of Vermont.”
Freedom of speech is under attack, big tech has censored countless accounts in the past few days. This is unacceptable. Support of institutions is at a low; citizens attempted to overtake our Capitol because they don’t trust the results of our democratic process. Our country is under threat, because disinformation and conspiracy theories are disseminated without critical thinking.
This is undoubtedly the moment Coolidge spoke of, so I ask you to be brave. The nation’s path to unity is the Vermont way. We must bring back civil debate with those we fiercely disagree. We need to include all people in our communities before censorship and the hardships of our times radicalize our neighbors. To protect our democratic tradition, it’s time to return to civil debate. We’re all Americans and our nation needs us. Please lead the way, Vermont.
Courtney Mattison
Arlington, Virginia
