“Equal pay for equal work” became a rallying cry in the 1960s. As a result, the Equal Pay Act of 1963 was signed into law abolishing wage disparity based on sex. Simply said, “equal pay for equal work.” So, why are women still asking for equality in pay? Why do women still make only 82 cents for every dollar a man makes?
In the era of #MeToo, women and men have rallied together to pass laws that will help close the wage gap. In the last few years, dozens of states, including Vermont, have passed laws from salary history bans to pay transparency mandates — laws that have been forcing employers to change their policies to comply.
Cities, states and employers are increasingly realizing the value of equal pay: It strengthens their workforce, promotes equitable communities and helps their economy. It is time for the federal government to follow the states' lead to write and pass a bill that gives women much-needed tools to use towards closing the wage gap, a law that will make real changes.
For the 11th time since 1997, the Federal Paycheck Fairness Act (S.270/H.R.7) is being reintroduced to the 116th Congress. If enacted, the bill would attempt to close the pay gap by giving women clear and concise tools ensuring that employers pay women and men equally for the same work. With a Democratic House and support from every Democratic lawmaker, the bill will pass easily, but Democrats will need support from some Senate Republicans and President Trump in order for it to become law.
Contact Sen. Leahy at leahy.senate.gov 202-442-4242. Contact Sen. Sanders at sanders.senate.gov 202-224-5141. Encourage them to reach out to their fellow Republicans and talk to them about the importance of passing the Federal Paycheck Fairness Act. Remind them that the pay gap is real and it’s an issue that matters to millions of women and their families.
Jennifer Kern
Bennington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.