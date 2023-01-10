How would you feel about a realtor, representing you, selling your house far below its value in order to make a deal that ensures that realtor achieves realtor-of-the-year for sales?
Kevin Mcarthy has just done that. He has sold our house, the House of Representatives, to those who do not value, do not appreciate, the full value of that house.
