I have no problem with a new gym opening in Rutland. I hope it benefits people, and benefits the city financially. But what about a movie theater? I don't know if theater attendance is waning, but for our family, movies are an important cultural, artistic entertainment. And it's a great way to spend a couple of hours. We've traveled to Springfield and to Queensbury, New York, to view films. And they are both wonderful theaters.
But a city, the fifth-largest city in Vermont at that, without a theater? Now the problem is, where else would a movie theater live in Rutland? I sure hope the city is continuing to explore options for a new theater — a small issue compared to the many much more serious happenings in our world, but such a great addition to any community.